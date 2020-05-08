A man who has been arrested three times since April 3 has been charged with resisting arrest.
Kenneth Earl Buchanan, 30, of 4251 Pops Buchanan Road in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstruct public officer Thursday, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.
Buchanan's arrest came after deputies found him walking in the road on Dentons Chapel Church Road, talking to himself, the release said.
He appeared to be under some type of influence and told deputies "the gangs just want to kill me" while lifting his shirt and showing a swastika tattoo on his chest, according to the release.
Deputies asked him to step out of the roadway and he became irate, turning toward a deputy with a clenched fist and cursing before lunging toward the deputy, the release said.
He struggled and tried to pull away while he deputies were placing him under arrest, according to the release.
At the time of this arrest, Buchanan was out on bond for two other charges: an April 3 charge for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and an April 23 charge for felony threatening an executive officer or judicial official, the release said.
His bond for the new charge was set at $500 secured, which he since has posted. His court date for the charge is set for Oct. 5.
