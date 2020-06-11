CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man was found dead Thursday on a hiking trail at South Mountains State Park.
A researcher in the park found the 70-year-old man dead on a strenuous hiking trail Thursday afternoon, said Park Superintendent Jonathan Griffith.
The man’s identity has not been released. He had not been reported missing, Griffith said.
Griffith said he is waiting on the medical examiner’s determination of cause of death, but that it appeared to be a natural death.
The 911 call came in at 12:46 p.m. Thursday, Griffith said.
“It’s certainly a sad and tragic loss of life,” Griffith said. “We don’t want to see, certainly, anyone get injured or pass away in state parks.”
South Mountains Fire Rescue, Burke County EMS and Burke County Emergency Management all responded to the call, along with state park officials.
