It took a jury less than a half hour to find Darius King guilty of first-degree murder Tuesday.
King, 27, was found guilty of killing Hubert Roland Hunter Jr., 57, in March 2018.
The trial started with jury selection on March 9, with arguments starting March 10.
Judge Alan Thornburg, a superior court judge from Buncombe County, sentenced King to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the conviction.
Throughout the trial, King’s defense attorney, Matthew Cabe, has argued that Hunter’s killing was an act of self-defense on King’s part. The state held the burden of proving that the killing was an act of murder.
Before the death
Prosecutors entered videos of interviews with law enforcement into evidence during court Monday. In the first video, taken March 26, 2018, King denied any involvement in Hunter’s death.
He told investigators whoever killed Hunter deserved to be in trouble.
When asked about some scratches on his hands and wrists, King said he got them when he fell off his bicycle. He also told investigators the scratches didn’t hurt.
But when King was arrested on March 27, 2018, and voluntarily interviewed again, his tune changed.
He said Hunter owed him $3 for his phone. On top of that, King told investigators that a deaf man had taken $150 from him and given it to Hunter.
The night of March 24, 2018, King and Hunter went to a neighbor’s house and got some cigarettes, King said. When they returned to Hunter’s apartment to smoke the cigarettes, King asked Hunter about his money.
King said in the interview that Hunter pulled a knife out of his kitchen drawer and slashed it at him.
That’s when King said the altercation that left Hunter dead started. He said he blacked out during it.
Last week, prosecutors entered a white plastic bag that had reddish-brown stains on it into evidence. They said it was found near Hunter’s head.
Investigators asked King during the interview if he knew anything about the bag. He said he couldn’t remember where it came from or why it was there.
He also said he didn’t stab Hunter. King said that, when he had Hunter in a choke hold of sorts to calm him down, Hunter tried to reach the knife around to stab him.
King told investigators during the interview that he was exhausted after the fight. He said when he got back to his apartment, he took some medicine and fell asleep.
He said he slept all day on March 25, 2018, and didn’t wake up until investigators were knocking on his door March 26, 2018.
When he was interviewed for the first time, King said he didn’t immediately remember what had happened.
As investigators continued asking him questions, he said it started to come back to him.
He said he threw the knife and his bloody jeans away Monday because it reminded him of his mother’s murder, something he said he witnessed when he was a kid.
After entering the law enforcement interviews into evidence, the prosecution rested, giving defense attorney Matthew Cabe the opportunity to call up his witnesses.
The first witness, Chris Collins, was a friend and former neighbor of King’s, according to his testimony.
Collins said he and King were together from 5 or 6 p.m. to about 11 or 11:30 p.m. on March 24, 2018, the day Hunter was killed. He said they spent the day sketching King’s next tattoo, doing some tattooing, and toward the end of the night, King played video games with his girlfriend’s son.
But when Assistant District Attorney Michelle Lippert cross-examined Collins, he said he wouldn’t be surprised to hear that King said he and Hunter went to a different neighbor’s house to get cigarettes.
He said that, while he was with King for most of the day, there were some times when King would leave his apartment
King didn’t testify during the trial.
Closing Arguments
During his closing argument Tuesday, Cabe said King did not have intentions to kill Hunter when he went to his apartment that night. He said that Hunter pulled a knife on King, and had drawn King’s blood by attacking him.
To explain the bag with reddish-brown stains found near Hunter’s head, Cabe said King was insensible after the altercation. He offered that he could have been using the bag to collect his belongings but lost his train of thought.
He also pointed out that King’s DNA was not found on the knife collected from the dumpster at Sienna Apartments, and suggested that meant King didn’t hold the knife.
Apart from scratches on King’s hands, Cabe said the fact that Hunter drew King’s blood was further evidenced by one of the blood stains on King’s pants returning a match for King’s DNA profile.
Cabe said the state had not met the burden of proof required to find him guilty of murder in either the first- or second-degree, or voluntary manslaughter.
When the prosecution took its turn to make a closing argument, Lippert said King went to Hunter’s apartment with the intent to either hurt him or kill him.
She played a clip from one of King’s interviews with police, where he said he was going to beat Hunter.
But Lippert said in her closing argument that, after beating Hunter and leaving him laying with a broken arm on the floor, King rifled through kitchen drawers to find a knife and placed the bag over Hunter’s head before stabbing him.
To enunciate the point, Lippert held up the bag in question and pointed out stab marks in it.
Lippert also said King could have called 911 after whatever threat he perceived was eliminated, but said he instead destroyed evidence and denied involvement in the death.
Cabe said King destroyed the evidence because it reminded him of his murder’s mother and he couldn’t handle looking at it. He said he didn’t call 911 because he knew, no matter what, he would have ended up getting arrested since the altercation had no witnesses.
Still, the jury ruled in the state’s favor.
Cabe entered a notice during court that he intends to appeal the case.
