A man was injured Sunday night after accidentally shooting himself in the mouth.
Officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety responded to 511 E. Union St. for a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 10:46 p.m., according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
They discovered that Jacob Peele, 24, had accidentally discharged a firearm and shot himself in the mouth, the release said.
Peele was transported to Carolinas HealthCare System Main in Charlotte and was in stable condition.
Officers recovered a revolver and ammunition from the scene, and the incident remains under investigation, the release said.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.