Public safety officers are investigating after a motorcycle crash claimed a man’s life late Thursday morning.
Sammy Allen Moody, 33, of Silver Creek Church Road in Morganton, was driving up Walker Road toward Burkemont Avenue when he appeared to go off the road, said Capt. Jason Whisnant with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
His motorcycle traveled about 400 feet off-road before he was thrown from it, Whisnant said.
Moody was pronounced dead at the scene.
Members of MDPS’ collision reconstruction team were at the scene of the wreck, which was called in to 911 around 11:38 a.m.
Whisnant said based on debris at the scene and the distance the bike traveled off the road, Moody was traveling around 60 mph at the time of the crash.
William Markland was sitting on his front porch on Walker Road when the crash occurred. He told The News Herald the motorcycle had gone the other direction on Walker Road not too long before the crash.
He said he could hear him revving his engine at the other end of the road before the crash.
“Them things ain’t to play with,” Markland said of motorcycles.
He said he ran to go back in the house as the man’s motorcycle came crashing toward his yard.
Markland and his wife, Retha, said they’ve seen people speeding by their home on Walker Road frequently in the eight years they’ve lived there.
Retha recalled seeing people stop in front of her home to race each other down the street.
“It’s something else to see some of this traffic going down this road,” Retha said.
She and her husband said they won’t let their grandchildren play in the yard unless they stay close to the porch, and even their dog isn’t allowed to go farther than the porch.
“(There) are some of them that absolutely flies up and down this road,” Retha said.
She said she wished people would slow down.
“I’m just glad there wouldn’t somebody else walking up through there when that happened,” Retha said. “It’s bad enough that happened to him.”
The Burke County Rescue Squad and Burke County EMS also responded to the crash.
(1) comment
I grew up with sammy and we have always had like a brother bond and we was there for each other all we had to do was call message or just show up and it would be like we hadn't missed a day and now my brother is gone but never will he be forgotten so bro you go ride wit the angels and I'll get me a bike soon and when I do I'll know that I have an angel riding wit me love you brother
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.