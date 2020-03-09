A man was taken to a local hospital after a motorcycle wreck Monday afternoon.
A witness told a trooper that he was driving south on N.C. 181 near Barrier Loop. When he was trying to turn left, a man on a motorcycle came up behind him and laid his motorcycle down on the road, said Trooper K. Robinson with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
The motorcycle driver was walking and talking before he was taken to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton by Burke County EMS, Robinson said.
The crash happened at around 5 p.m. and led to traffic congestion on the highway.
Oak Hill Fire and Rescue, Burke County EMS and NCSHP all responded to the scene.
(1) comment
Use his left turn signal?
