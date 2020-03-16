As movie theaters around the country and world are impacted by closures and sagging box office sales due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, Chief Operating Officer James Cox says Marquee Cinemas will remain open for now.
The theater chain operates the Mimosa 7 theater in downtown Morganton, as well as 15 other cinemas across North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky, Florida, West Virginia, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
“As always, the health and safety of our patrons and staff is Marquee Cinemas’ highest priority,” Cox said in a statement. “As the current health situation unfolds, we are more diligent than ever in our efforts to present and maintain a clean environment.
“It is important to share that, as always, we are operating under our already-established high standards and closely monitoring the situation to ensure we are following recommended protocol in our theaters established by the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), local health agencies, NATO, the National Organization of Theatre Owners and other industry leaders.
“Enhanced cleaning measures have been put in place, including additional cleaning and disinfecting procedures during the day between shows and extensive cleaning in each of our locations during closed hours. This means more frequent and extended cleaning of heavily trafficked areas and hard surfaces, including entrances, box offices, concessions areas and restrooms.
“We are prepared to address the needs of each location on a case-by-case basis to combat any potential health concerns and will follow the recommendations presented to us.
“The situation continues to evolve quickly, and we will be monitoring it closely. Based on current guidance and our own high standards and practices, we remain open for business and are committed to continue to provide you the best in entertainment.”
Mimosa 7 has showtimes from 3:20-9:50 p.m. today through Thursday, with weekend showings to be announced. The theater’s phone number is 828-437-4640.
