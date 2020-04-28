The city of Morganton is going virtual for its May meeting.
In response to the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper, and to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the city of Morganton will hold its scheduled Monday City Council meeting remotely/electronically.
The council chamber will not be open to the public, except as provided below, in order to remain in compliance with the governor’s orders.
If citizens wish to address the council during the public comment period they may:
» Send an email to: krussell@ci.morganton.nc.us.
» Send a letter to: City of Morganton, Attn: Kelly Russell, P.O. Box 3448, Morganton, NC 28680.
» Hand deliver a letter to City Hall: 305 E. Union St. by 3 p.m. Monday.
If a resident would like to address the council in person, they must make an appointment by calling Kelly Russell at 828 438-5228 by 3 p.m. Monday. Speakers will be allowed into the council chamber one at a time during public comment and asked to leave the room immediately after speaking.
All comments must be received by 3 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will be held Monday at 6 p.m. Residents can view the meeting live on CoMPAS Channel 2 as well as on the city’s YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/3bIEd9F. Recordings of the meeting will be replayed on CoMPAS Channel 2 throughout the month of May.
Anyone who needs to to conduct any business with the city of Morganton can reach the city via telephone or email. For more information, contact Sally Sandy, city manager, at 438-5230 or Kelly Russell, assistant city clerk, at 438-5228.
