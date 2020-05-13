These delicious red fruits are great for your heart. They increase HDL (good) cholesterol, lower your blood pressure, and can guard against cancer. Packed with vitamins, fiber, high levels of antioxidants, strawberries are a sodium-free, fat-free, cholesterol-free, low-calorie food that makes a great snack or a fresh addition to any meal. Check out these tips for safely storing, preserving and enjoying strawberries!
» At the store, select strawberries that have a bright, glossy appearance and maximum red color development. Avoid fruit with signs of spoilage, shriveling, mushiness, or a dull appearance.
» Optimum storage for strawberries in the home is 32-36 degrees at 90-95 percent humidity. Store fruit in the crisper drawer of your refrigerator to prevent water loss and shriveling.
» Do not wash berries until right before eating or preserving. Washing will add moisture and cause berries to spoil more rapidly.
» To wash, rinse strawberries thoroughly under cool running water, drain in a clean strainer, and pat dry with a clean paper towel. For maximum cleaning, gently rub each berry under the running water.
» Freezing, drying and making jams and jellies are some of the best ways to preserve strawberries. For tested preservation information and techniques, visit The National Center for Home Food Preservation website.
Emily Troutman is an Extension Agent specializing in Family and Consumer Sciences for Burke County. Contact her at 828-764-9480 or at emily_troutman@ncsu.edu. The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Burke County Center is located at 130 Ammons Drive, Suite 2, Morganton, NC 28655 or visit us on the web at burke.ces.ncsu.edu.
