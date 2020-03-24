The McDowell County Health Department was notified at 4 p.m. Tuesday, by the North Carolina State Lab that two McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The individuals are in isolation.
McDowell County has been preparing for this reality and anticipated that the community would likely be impacted at some point. Public health staff members already have initiated an investigation and will be identifying close contacts to contain the spread of disease.
To protect individual privacy, no further information about the case will be released.
The McDowell County Health Department and McDowell County Emergency Management will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through local media partners.
It is important for the community to understand that the identification of a case does not change our local strategies for preventing and reducing the spread of disease.
Above all else, please isolate at home if sick. Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The health department is continuing to test qualified individuals for COVID-19.
If an individual thinks they have been exposed to the virus or if they are experiencing a fever, they can call the hotline at 828-527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of screening questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate medical instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
If having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher about having symptoms of COVID-19.
For additional information about Foothills Health District or other community resources and health related data, call offices in Rutherford County at 828-287-6100 or McDowell County at 828-652-6811 or visit foothillshd.org.
(1) comment
If they were isolated. How'd they catch it? Someone is not telling the truth..
