Go outside and lookup today as the North Carolina Air National Guard makes its way through Morganton and Burke County as part of a military flyover.
The flyover, which is set to be going over J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center and Broughton Hospital at 11:02 a.m., is part of Operation: American Resolve, according to a Facebook post from the Guard.
There will be no additional cost to taxpayers as the flyover is part of regularly scheduled training, the Guard said.
“This Air Force Salute is to demonstrate the Department of the Air Force’s continued readiness during the national COVID-19 response, while saluting the American Heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19,” the Guard said.
A C-17 plane will be performing the flyover, according to The Associated Press, which cited a release from the Guard.
The Guard said times are subject to change, and asked people to remember proper social distancing and protective measures.
