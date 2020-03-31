A mobile home caught fire Monday afternoon in Morganton.
Morganton Department of Public Safety and Burke County Emergency Medical Service officials responded to a mobile home fire at 134 Walker Road around 1 p.m., according to MDPS Maj. Ryan Lander.
Lander said the mobile home was occupied by one person, who left the scene shortly after MDPS officials arrived.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, though arson investigators will perform an investigation at the scene after MDPS officials have concluded their work there.
According to Lander, when he arrived on the scene he noticed a lot of brown smoke, which usually indicates burning wood. He also said there was probably a lot of structural damage to the home.
Though the cause of the fire is unknown, Lander advised people to check their smoke detectors seasonally.
The News Herald will provide updates to this story when they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.