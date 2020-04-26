North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday that schools in the state will remain closed through the remainder of this school year.
Since Thursday, Burke County’s reported positive cases of COVID-19, rising to a total of positive cases to 88 as of Saturday. Of the positive cases, 76 percent are in long-term care facilities in the county, according to a release.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 46 outbreaks at nursing homes throughout the state on Saturday, with 116 deaths and 1,299 positive cases of the novel virus.
Burke County has two long-term care facilities that have COVID-19 outbreaks. While the county health department initially identified Grace Heights Health & Rehabilitation having an outbreak, it is no longer identifying where new outbreaks occur.
As of Friday, county health officials said Grace Heights has had 33 residents and 24 workers test positive for the virus.
A release from Burke County said facilities will not be identified to protect the residents and workers.
While a majority of the positive cases in the county are at long-term care facilities, there is community spread of the disease taking place, according to health officials. The release from the county said if residents continue to not stay at home and congregate in businesses (less than 6 feet and for 10 minutes or longer) and stay out in public, the more likely it is they will run into someone that has COVID-19. In the future, as businesses are opened, this possibility will become even greater, the release said.
Health department officials say all positive cases are investigated and all close contacts are notified and tested. If contacts are determined not to be easily identifiable, then the Burke County Public Health officials will get the information out to the public for those who might have been in contact with someone testing positive.
“Residents will continue to put themselves at risk the more they go into public settings,” officials said in the release.
While other counties are reporting residents who were positive but have since recovered, Burke County is not reporting residents who have recovered from the virus. Burke is not reporting the number of people who receive tests or where the positive cases are in the county like other neighboring counties such as Caldwell and Rutherford.
Rutherford County’s positive cases are quickly increasing. On Wednesday, it reported 86 cases. By Friday, the positive cases of COVID-19 had grown to 110. It has tested 839 people in the county, with 619 negative tests returned.
Of its positive cases, six people have died and 77 are actively positive, while 27 people are out of quarantine, Rutherford County reported Friday. The state has not reported an outbreak in a congregate living facility in Rutherford County.
Caldwell County reported 30 positive cases of the virus, of which 15 have recovered. It has tested 1,288 people, with 1,170 testing negative, Caldwell reported.
Catawba County Public Health reported two new positive cases, bringing its total to 50 by Saturday. It also reported 33 people who were positive have now recovered.
Buncombe County reported on Friday that it now has 52 positive cases of COVID-19
The state reported on Saturday there have been 289 deaths and 8,623 positive cases of COVID-19, with 456 people hospitalized in 95 counties in North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.