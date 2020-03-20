In response to the recent declarations by Gov. Roy Cooper and the Federal government, and to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the City of Morganton has officially declared a state of emergency that went into effect Friday at 8 a.m.
The declaration allows City Manager Sally Sandy to take proactive measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including altering how city services are delivered to residents.
Morganton City Hall will be closed to the public beginning at 5 p.m. Friday. City hall will remain closed to the public until further notice. All city facilities will be closed to the public until further notice.
While city hall is closed to the public, employees still will be working in city hall. All business conducted with the city of Morganton shall be conducted via telephone, email, fax or other virtual means to the greatest extent possible. City hall will operate by appointment only during normal business hours for critical business that cannot be done online or over the phone.
The city of Morganton joins sister communities in the foothills and Unifour area in declaring the state of emergency.
Online services:
» Citizens can make utility payments online at www.morgantonnc.gov. Payments can be made at city drop boxes located at the front entrance and back parking lot of city hall, or by using our drive-thru. We will be accepting all forms of payment in our drive-thru. Credit card payments will be accepted over the phone while city hall is closed to the public. Please do not put cash in the drop boxes.
» Residents can apply for water and sewer service by calling 828-438-5245 or by visiting morgantonnc.gov/index.php/government/finance/utilities
» Contractors should apply for building permits by calling 828-438-5266.
» Citizens should contact COMPAS at 828-438-5353 to connect new cable, internet and telephone service, or for technical assistance and service with cable, internet and telephone.
» Human resources will be closed to walk-ins for job applications. View our job applications and apply online by visiting morgantonnc.gov/jobs.
Important numbers:
» Emergencies – 911
» City hall – 828-437-8863
» CoMMA – 828-433-SHOW
» COMPAS (cable, internet, telephone) – 828-438-5353
» Electric services (power outages) – 828-438-5277
» Inspections and building permits – 828-438-5266
» Main Street office – 828-438-5252
» Morganton Community House – 828-438-5364
» New electric, water, sewer service connection – 828-438-5245
» Public works – 828-438-5248
» Parks and recreation – 828-438-5350
» Public safety (non-emergency) – 828-437-1211
» City tax office – 828-438-5242
» Utility/COMPAS payments – 828-438-5245
» Water resources (water or sewer shut-offs) – 828-437-5276
Citizens can reach the Burke County Health Department COVID-19 hotline by calling 828-764-9388. The North Carolina Statewide COVID-19 hotline can be reached by calling 1-866-462-3821.
The city of Morganton has suspended late fees and disconnection of utility services for nonpayment of bills until April 30. Citizens should still pay their bills as normal if they are able, as debts and outstanding charges are not being forgiven.
CoMMA has canceled the remainder of its 34th season. All scheduled events and meetings at the Morganton Community House have been canceled until further notice.
The city’s utilities, streets, public safety, and sanitation departments all continue to operate as normal.
The city still plans to hold the Morganton City Council meeting on April 6. Whether the meeting will be held in-person or via an online stream will be determined closer to the date of the meeting.
As this situation is fluid, please check back for updates on the city’s Facebook page, Twitter page and website.
