A Morganton man was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia on Friday. Benny John Hudson, 53, of 4755 Huffman View Trail, was charged with felony possession of meth, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, according to a press release from Burke County Sheriff’s Office. According to the release, BCSO deputies were on routine patrol when they observed a Honda Accord traveling at a high rate of speed. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and observed Hudson attempting to conceal something under the front passenger seat, the release said. Upon further investigation, deputies seized drug paraphernalia, marijuana and meth. Hudson was arrested and taken to the Magistrate’s Office where he was charged with the above listed charges. He received a $10,000 secured bond and was held at the Burke County Jail, the release said. He is due on court on Aug. 7.
