A Morganton native and North Carolina State University junior is trying to do his part in working toward coronavirus pandemic relief.
Aiman Hussein, a 2017 Patton High School graduate and technology, design and engineering education major at NC State, is using his knowledge and skills to 3-D print protective surgical masks through his business, ADHcreations.
To help support this relief effort, Hussein has started a GoFundMe campaign with a message about his goals for the project.
“I would like to offer my gratitude for all the tireless work being done by all healthcare providers,” Hussein’s message reads. “Your sacrifices are truly commendable in these unprecedented times. Throughout my academic career, I have focused my efforts on 3-D printing, which I consider my passion.
“As a student at NC State, I am now working remotely from home and hope to offer any support possible to the brave men and women on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am in the process of mass producing these protective masks for healthcare professionals, and would like to provide them free of charge. Due to the labor and equipment needed to produce these masks, I am currently seeking contributions from anyone able during these tough times.”
According to the FDA, a surgical mask is a loose-fitting, disposable device that creates a physical barrier between the mouth and nose of the wearer and potential contaminants in the immediate environment.
If worn properly, a surgical mask is meant to help block large-particle droplets, splashes, sprays or splatter that may contain germs (viruses and bacteria), keeping it from reaching the mouth and nose. Surgical masks may also help reduce exposure of the wearer’s saliva and respiratory secretions to others.
While at PHS, Hussein was an honor graduate, N.C. Academic Scholar, Top 10 senior and Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Senior Scholar Athlete. He was a standout for the Panthers’ boys soccer team and was selected to the N.C. Coaches Association’s East-West All-Star Game following his senior season.
Hussein’s GoFundMe campaign is seeking to raise $5,000 to cover the costs of the relief project. To donate, visit bit.ly/39DLeqJ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.