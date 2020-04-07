From fry cook to franchisee, Morganton’s Mike Fulenwider made a career and a life of feeding people tasty food.
The owner and CEO of Fulenwider Enterprises, which operates Morganton restaurants Judge’s Riverside BBQ and Butch’s BBQ and Breakfast, along with the Colonel’s Pantry convenience store, two Taco Bell stores and a Kentucky Fried Chicken location in Burke County, died at age 72 on March 29.
According to his obituary, the man known as “Big Mike” by his employees owned a total of 108 restaurants in seven states and “loved telling the story of how he got started in the KFC business as a fry cook at his father's KFC in 1965.”
Morganton City Manager Sally Sandy remembers Fulenwider not just as a good businessman, but also as a champion of local causes and someone who challenged her to be her best.
“The family and the business have been part of the fabric of the community for decades,” Sandy said. “Not just that, Mike has owned a lot of property. He’s owned a lot of downtown Morganton property. He’s been a real partner with the city over the years in redeveloping. He was a big part of the revitalization in downtown.
“He’s just been a partner, someone who has helped take us to where we are. You can see his marks all over town. You see it in restaurants. You see it in Fulenwider Enterprises. You see it in other properties. It was a pleasure to deal with Mike. Now, we didn’t always agree, but it was always fun to deal with him because he always challenged you and challenged how you thought. And I appreciated that.”
Fulenwider’s obituary said he always considered everyone in his company as family and enjoyed talking with employees, one at a time, when he visited restaurants, and that he “delighted in helping others reach their full potential and enjoyed giving people opportunities to grow professionally and personally.”
That dedication to growth — or in this case, regrowth — shone through at a previous time when a crisis was on hand. When Hurricane Frances swept through in 2004, causing more than $10 billion in total damages, Judge’s was left underwater along the swollen Catawba River.
But by Valentine’s Day in 2006, the restaurant started by Fulenwider and his brother, Russ, as a tribute to their late father Judge Verbon Fulenwider and his passion for barbecue was reopened for business.
“It took him and his family remaining committed to the business,” Sandy said. “Being able to go through the process to redo it and reopen it. I think that is the example that shows his commitment and his belief that the community was worth investing in.”
Sandy said Fulenwider was a key member of the steering committee for the 1997 downtown Morganton 15-year masterplan, which was a two-year undertaking that began the reinvestment and revitalization of the current downtown Morganton. He participated in creating the new 2017 masterplan, as well.
According to his obituary, Fulenwider acted upon his vision of improving Morganton’s future and giving back to the community by serving on multiple local and state boards, including the Grace Hospital and N.C. Governor’s boards, and by meeting with fellow entrepreneurs who were just starting out.
He was described as someone who valued honesty, hard work and integrity, as well as someone not afraid of risk-taking and hard work. Among his passions were education, entrepreneurship, running, photography, music, planting flowers and especially tulips, driving cars and following Formula 1 racing.
Two of those passions will be remembered by those who are a part of the upcoming western campus of the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics in Morganton. Project director Kevin Baxter posted on Facebook a statement passing along condolences and plans for a special tribute.
“Our city of Morganton lost a giant this past week in Mike Fulenwider,” Baxter wrote. “I had the pleasure of meeting with him several times, and he was incredibly generous with his spirit and his vocal support for NCSSM-Morganton.
“My thoughts and those of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics family go out to his wife Joella; children (and children in-law) Elle, Michael, Virginia, Eric, Jen and Bobby; and all his grandkids and extended family. We will plant some tulips this week so we can be reminded of him regularly.”
According to his obituary, a celebration of Fulenwider's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Morganton's Downtown Development Association/Small Business Development, P.O. Box 3448, Morganton, N.C. 28680 or to First United Methodist Church of Morganton, 200 N. King St., Morganton, N.C. 28655.
