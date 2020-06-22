PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Eagle Joe Leatherman is headed back to Dollywood.
The Morganton native singer-songwriter and musician has received three more Josie Music Awards nominations for independent music. The new trio of nods comes a year after Leatherman won his first Josie for Southern Rock Song of the Year for his tune “You Take Me Away.”
Leatherman again is nominated for Southern Rock Song of the Year this go-around for “Never Needed Me,” along with Musician of the Year as a guitarist and as the Southern Rock Vocalist of the Year.
This year’s Josies again will be doled out at the Dolly Parton Celebrity Theater inside the Dollywood theme park on Saturday, Sept. 5, if all goes to plan.
“To get three nominations again this year is exciting,” Leatherman said. “It’s humbling that people still are liking what I’m writing.”
Leatherman plans to be in attendance this time around. Last year when he won his award, he wasn’t there and found out about his victory via text message from a friend.
The musician nomination is a first for Leatherman, who started out as a drummer and played some piano before making the transition to guitar.
“That means a lot to me because a panel of judges out of Nashville are the ones who judge this thing,” Leatherman said. “For them to recognize my guitar work is a really humbling experience.”
“Never Needed Me” goes back about 25 years but recently came back into the picture.
“That particular song I had written in probably 1995 or 1996,” Leatherman said. “But I put it in a box and put it up. I dug it out and recorded it, then it kind of got where it’s at.
“It’s basically about when couples are together and one of them kind of uses the other one for their gain and it all falls apart at the end. It’s about moving on without the other person. When I wrote that song, I wrote it as a slow country song. But it ended up as a southern rock song. I dug it back out around Christmas and started messing with it a little bit, put different music to it, and it ended up being what it is.”
While the local music scene has slowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Leatherman has re-tooled his band some and is choosing select opportunities to perform when he can.
“A lot of my stuff canceled, and we canceled some stuff, too,” he said. “I’m doing a little bit of a lineup change as far as drummers. But my bass player and I, we’ve been doing a couple of acoustic things, little private deals where people gather at their houses and ask us to come by and we’ll go play a full show acoustic.
“Right now, I’ve got a couple of those little deals and I’ve got a wedding to do in October. Also in October, I’m doing the Popcorn Sutton Memorial Jam. I’m headlining that. That’ll be a full band show for a pretty good crowd over in Newport, Tennessee.”
For more information about Leatherman’s music, visit eaglejoeleatherman.com or go to Eagle Joe Leatherman on Facebook. To learn more about the Josie Music Awards, go to josiemusicawards.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.