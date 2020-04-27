FILE - In this May 1, 2018, file photo, from left, Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore pause prior to a news conference in Raleigh, N.C. A North Carolina legislative session anticipated months ago to repeat the acrimony from last year’s budget impasse between Republicans and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper begins Tuesday, April 28, 2020 with expectations of consensus to address COVID-19. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)