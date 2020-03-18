RALEIGH – Due to concern for the health and safety of its customers and staff during the coronavirus outbreak, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will consolidate in-person services to offices large enough to maintain social distancing as defined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), effective today, until further notice, the state has announced.
The DMV will be closing about 60 offices that have the fewest examiner stations or have office setups that make it difficult to provide customers with the recommended space recommended by the CDC. Customers who have appointments at those offices are being contacted and will be given new appointments once those offices re-open. Affected employees will be re-assigned to help staff the more than 50 offices that are scheduled to remain open, or to assist at DMV customer service call centers.
The DMV office in Morganton is one of the offices that will remain open but services will be by appointment only. To contact the DMV office in Morganton, call 828-438-6294.
The Hickory office also will remain open during the period. The Marion and Taylorsville offices will close, according to information from the state.
The open offices will be transitioned to handle appointment-only visits and will limit the number of customers allowed inside at the same time, depending on the office size, according to the state. The offices also will no longer conduct road tests except for commercial driver’s license and medical reassessments. All customers for the driver license offices will be asked to complete a wellness questionnaire provided by the state health officials to mitigate the potential spread of the virus in driver license offices, a release from the state said.
Customers who have appointments at the open offices can keep those appointments, except for driving tests, and will be given priority if they reschedule their appointments after offices re-open, the release said.
Appointments can be made by calling the DMV customer center at 919-715-7000. Offices that aren’t currently online are being added to the online appointment system as quickly as possible, the state said.
“The safety of our customers and staff is our top priority,” said DMV Commissioner Torre Jessup. “So we are putting in place a number of measures to better protect everyone from the spread of the virus. As always, we encourage everyone to conduct their business online if possible. We are all in this together and everyone has an important role to play in the safety and well-being of the public.”
The DMV services that can be handled online include license and registration renewals, and ordering a duplicate license and registration card. Customers are encouraged to visit www.ncdot.gov/dmv to review a complete list of what services are available. There are fake DMV websites on the internet so people should make sure they are using a website that includes “.gov,” the state says.
Other steps being taken include:
» Suspending the use of mobile offices;
» Suspending road tests except for commercial driver’s license and in-office medical re-evaluations;
» Postponing DMV Hearings for 30 days, with exceptions for insurance liability and safety responsibility hearings, which are conducted by phone; and
» Salvage and special vehicle inspections conducted by appointment only.
All these steps being taken do not apply to DMV License Plate Agencies, as all but one of those is operated either by a contractor or local government. The status of those offices is available on the DMV website.
For information on how to conduct critical DMV business, visit www.ncdot.gov/dmv.
