LONG VIEW — There were no serious injuries in an explosion at the OneH2 plant in Long View Tuesday morning, according to Terri Byers, fire education coordinator for the Hickory Fire Department.
The 44 employees on duty at the plant are all accounted for and are safe, according to reports from the scene.
The building, however, was damaged and it is being inspected to see if it is safe to enter.
Some nearby houses also sustained damage -- such as broken windows and doors blown out of their frames -- but no residents living in the vicinity of the explosion have been reported injured.
Johnathan Wilson lives on 20th Street NW near the plant. He said when the explosion occurred everything fell off the walls of his home and many of his dishes broke. Thankfully, he said he didn't have further damage to his home.
"It shook the entire house from left to right," he said. "I've been in earthquakes before, and I thought it was an earthquake."
Wilson said the police came by to find out if he had any damage and asked him to stay inside if he could. He said they didn't say why he should stay inside.
OneH2's website describes the business:
"We deliver hydrogen fuel that's ready for "immediate use" - already converted to high-pressure gaseous fuel that takes only minutes to dispense. Our system monitors your daily fuel usage through web-based telemetics to alert us when to schedule the next fuel delivery and trailer swapout."
