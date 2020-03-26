Members of the "Burke County Take Out & Delivery" Facebook group have posted pictures of their takeout meals from (top row, from left) Bud's Korner Kitchen, Lake James Grille, Twin Brothers Pizza Co., Buck's Pizza, Abele's Family Restaurant, (middle row, from left), El Paso Mexican Restaurant, Swede's Cafe, El Portal Mexican Grill, Jessica's Mediterranean and American Eatery, (bottom row, from left) Village Inn Pizza Parlor, Blue 42's Burger Bar and Wingery, Allison's Family Restaurant, The Pie Hole Pizza and Subs, and Las Salsas Authentic Family Mexican Restaurant, along with many others.