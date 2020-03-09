Burke County dogs who can’t find their forever home here will be going north for a chance at being adopted.
Burke County Animal Services posted on its Facebook page that after careful thought and consideration, it has decided to partner with the nonprofit rescue Rusty’s Legacy in Marion to address the chronic overcrowding at the county animal shelter.
Shelter Dog Transport Alliance is an arm of Rusty’s Legacy and is the organization that will transport unwanted dogs from Burke, McDowell and Madison counties to the north to find homes. The program will not cost the county shelters anything, said Natasha Kush, the transport coordinator with Rusty’s Legacy. She said that 100 percent of the fees she receives from animal rescues up north, mostly in the state of New York, will come back to the counties.
Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of Burke County Animal Services, said Kush, approached her looking for solutions to euthanasia. Settlemyre said Burke has too many animals and not enough adopters so it made sense to send animals where there is a shortage of animals from where there is a surplus.
Dogs that would be considered for transport to the north will have completed their required 72-hour hold and about two weeks up for adoption in Burke County.
“Our goal is to limit them to a two-week stay in the shelter,” Settlemyre said. “After that, a dog tends to go a little stir-crazy.”
The first transport of dogs from the three counties will be Thursday. Kush said they are going to look at doing three transports a month.
At that point, the dog would be put on the transport list and if they are approved, they will be transported north, Settlemyre said. She said it will be the shelters up north that would do a lot of the approval of the animals.
Kush said she set up Shelter Dog Transport Alliance under the nonprofit of Rusty’s Legacy but the alliance has a separate bank account and separate operational budget and will be applying for grants. Kush bought the transport van that has been named “Big Honey,” flew up north to coordinate with rescues and will be doing the driving to transport the dogs.
Calling it a true partnership between the shelters in Burke, McDowell and Madison counties, Kush said they all put their heads together in January and within 60 days had a van, crates and alliance with northern rescues.
Kush said the service isn’t limited to the three counties, however. It is open to any county shelter that is in need of getting dogs out of the system to avoid euthanasia, she said. North Carolina is third in the U.S. for euthanizing its dogs, behind California and Texas, Kush said.
Calling the program putting a bandage on the problem, Kush said the transport program isn’t an ideal solution but will give them time to figure out what is needed as a long-term solution. She said a long-term solution would include looking at ordinances and different spay/neuter programs and owner-retention programs.
Settlemyre said the benefit of the program to Burke County is to find homes for more animals quicker. Shelter staff can then focus more energy on community engagement and, hopefully, reduce the number of animals coming into the shelter through changes in ordinances and spay/neuter laws, she said.
“We’re very excited,” Settlemyre said. “Hopefully, we’ll see a positive impact from this.”
Burke County Manager Bryan Steen said, unfortunately, the animal services center (shelter) still has more pets in need of a forever home than can be placed locally.
“Our goal is live release and not euthanasia,” Steen said. “Thus, our Animal Service Center team has developed another avenue to enable live release/adoption to forever homes versus euthanasia. I’m extremely grateful to our staff’s commitment and drive to find novel ways to increase live release from the Pet of the Month at Commissioners Meetings and (of late) Valdese Town Council Meeting, Christmas Angel Tree for pets events, Valentine’s Day event, two off-site adoption events, cat yoga and now adoption through another rescue organization/transport partner.”
To find out more about the alliance, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/shelterdogtransportalliance. Find Rusty’s Legacy at www.facebook.com/rustyslegacy and Burke County Animal Services at www.facebook.com/burkecountyanimalservices.
Keep progressing, Morganton and Valdese!! You WILL NOT regret it!
