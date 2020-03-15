Journalists work to keep readers informed. It’s our mission and our passion.
Every day in our newsroom, we make clear the complex stories that matter most to our community and readers. We dig for the truth, especially in times of misinformation, and present it in a timely and meaningful way.
Currently, our journalists are reporting the local impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We know that our journalism helps people make decisions and wade through the uncertainty that comes with challenging times.
And because of the public health implications of the COVID-19 outbreak, we are lifting our paywall and providing unlimited access to our stories about the virus.
This includes stories about closings and cancellations, medical repercussions, the decision-making processes of community leaders, and much more. We provide expert advice and tips about how best to deal with the impact of the virus.
You will see coronavirus content displayed high on our home page, as well as on the front page of our printed newspaper and the replica e-edition. Plus, we have a daily newsletter aggregating news you can use about COVID-19. Please sign up for this essential newsletter at www.morganton.com/signup/.
Accurate local news is critical; decisions are made and information is shared by community leaders that impact the lives of people. Journalists report these decisions and ask the tough questions on behalf of readers.
Are there issues we haven’t covered? Questions we haven’t answered? We want to hear from you. Local journalism doesn’t get done without your support. You also can join our efforts by becoming a member at checkout.morganton.com.
