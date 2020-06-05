She’s worked at Broughton Hospital, and many know her for writing a column for The News Herald.
But now, Mandy Nix is bringing her nutrition expertise to a new business in a downtown Morganton private practice.
Healing Nutrition recently opened at 115 Queen St. inside the Awakenings Spa location where Nix, a registered dietitian specializing in clinical and integrative nutrition, will offer counseling and programs personalized for each of her patients.
“I’ll be offering nutrition counseling for nutrition-related diseases such as weight management, diabetes, renal disease, high cholesterol, any (gastrointestinal) or gut disorders. Those are my focus, but any nutrition-related issues. Especially, I think weight loss and weight management are a huge part of my offerings.”
A Burke County native, Nix received her master’s degree in nutrition from Iowa State University after earning her bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Northern Colorado University. She also has a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Nix worked at Broughton for about seven years and, before that, for about two years at the health department in Spartanburg, S.C. After spending so much time doing nutrition counseling in other places, Nix gravitated back toward what she really wanted to do and a chance to use all the education she has acquired.
“The passion to have my own practice was always the goal,” Nix said. “That’s always been my goal ever since I became a dietitian. And the timing just felt right where I felt confident enough in my nutrition skills and to the point of my life where I just thought it was finally time where I can have my dream of counseling the way I feel is best.
“I think my dream is finally here. The timing just feels right to be able to step back from where was I at and have something of my own. And help people the way I feel best to be able to counsel people.”
Between her work at Broughton and her nutrition column, Nix has received a lot of response from people asking nutrition questions, requesting counseling and emails, but she always had to tell them that she didn’t offer counseling at the time as a full-time employee and a mother of three children. Now, that’s changing.
“I was grateful to have the response that I had,” she said. “I think that’s what’s pushed me to open a practice, as well. I feel like we have the need here. I’m very thankful for that opportunity. ... It’s been great being able to network with people and build a base of people coming to me with nutrition-related questions.”
Those who want to make an appointment with Nix can book online at mandynixnutrition.com, by phone at 828-413-2970 or through email at mandynixnutrition@gmail.com.
More information also can be found on Nix’ business Facebook page, Healing Nutrition LLC.
