Rumors are swirling on Facebook that COVID-19 (coronavirus) has been confirmed in Burke County.
That’s not the case, say health officials.
As of Thursday afternoon, there are no cases in this county, said Rebecca McLeod, director of the Burke County Health Department. However, people here have been tested for the virus, she said.
While McLeod didn’t want to say exactly how many have been tested, she said on Thursday the number is less than 10 people.
The tests have been sent to Raleigh, McLeod said. She hopes to hear something about the tests soon. Those in the state who test positive are considered presumptively positive until is can be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
As of Thursday, 12 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in North Carolina, including two people from Forsyth County and a person from Johnston County, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a pandemic on Wednesday.
The Burke County Health Department said COVID-19 is a viral infection, similar to the flu, with common symptoms of cough, fever and shortness of breath. Most symptoms are mild to moderate, but some cases have turned severe and caused death in some within the high risk groups and those with underlying health conditions, according to information from the health department. Symptoms may appear within two to 14 days from exposure, it says.
McLeod said the people who have been tested in the county met the criteria.
The county also is trying to look ahead in the event the virus does show up here.
A new item was added to the Burke County Board of Commissioners meeting agenda for Tuesday. The item addresses emergency leave with pay for COVID-19.
Burke County Manager Bryan Steen said the situation may change by Tuesday but he wanted to bring the item to commissioners. It is in case there are county employees who have no sick leave or very little sick leave and test positive for the virus, he said.
The idea is to try to prevent employees who may become sick with the virus from feeling like they have to come to work anyway because they can’t afford to miss work, he said. The emergency leave with pay would be used if an employee is quarantined or found to test positive for the virus, Steen said. He said the county is looking at opportunities to minimize exposure to the virus.
McLeod said if someone has a fever of 100.4 degrees or above, shortness of breath and have had a negative flu test and no other diagnosis, they should call their health care provider. Those who suspect they have the symptoms can call the health department and ask to speak to a communicable disease nurse.
She said the state and CDC and World Health Organization epidemiologists who have looked at countries where the viruses started have found older adults and people of all ages with health problems seem to be the ones who are having the hardest time with COVID-19.
McLeod said 80 percent of those who get it recover from it.
Information from the Burke County Health Department said as with any other infections, prevention is always the best medicine. Here are some practical ways to protect yourself:
» Wash your hands with soap and water often. Wash for AT LEAST 20 seconds, especially after being in a public place or blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If you do not have access to soap and water, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol and cover all surfaces of your hands and rub together until dry. Do not touch your face (eyes, nose or mouth) with hands that have not been washed.
» Avoid close contact with people who are sick and put distance between yourself and others (at least 6 feet) to minimize the spread of COVID-19 within a community.
» Stay at home if you are sick to reduce the spread of any infections.
» Cover your coughs or sneezes with a tissue, then promptly throw in the trash and then wash your hands with soap and water. Pretend to be a vampire and pull the inside of your elbow to your mouth when you cough or sneeze unless your arm is not covered by clothing, then it is best to cough or sneeze into tissues.
» Wear a face mask if you are sick, especially if you are going to be around other people. If you are not sick, you DO NOT need to wear a mask unless you are caring for someone who is sick, and they are not able to wear a mask. It is not necessary for well people to wear masks and could put you at a higher risk of getting sick with something by putting on and taking off masks regularly.
» Clean and disinfect commonly touched areas often like tables, doorknobs, handles, light switches, faucets, etc.
For those who would like to ask questions or read more information about COVID-19, here are some contact resources:
» NC DHHS NC COVID-19 Public Information Line (24 hours/day — 7 days a week) at 1-866-462-3821 or locally contact the Burke County Health Department Communicable Disease Nurse at 828-764-9150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.