Family members, guardians and other visitors of residents and patients at state facilities won’t be able to see their loved ones in person amid growing COVID-19 concerns.
In a Tuesday letter to family members, guardians and visitors, the state announced that no visitors will be allowed into state facilities to prevent the spread of COVID-19. J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center and Broughton Hospital both are affected by the decision.
The letter said that visitation could be allowed in “exceptional circumstances” after consulting with the facility director and the Division of State Operated Health Facilities.
For other visitors, the state is working to make sure other means of contact are available for patients or residents, said Kelly Haight Connor, communications manager for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
“We understand that not being able to visit your loved one can cause great anxiety,” the letter said. “Facility staff will work hard to keep you updated and to support the use of phones and other technology to connect you to those in our care.”
The facility campuses are not closed, but travel for patients and residents is strongly discouraged, Connor said.
That’s not the only way the state is looking to protect residents and patients from coronavirus.
Employees aren’t being tested for COVID-19, but every employee has to pass a screening to determine if they are at risk for carrying COVID-19, Connor said.
The state said the decision to limit visitation is the best way to reduce the spread of the virus.
In the letter, it offered ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or any other respiratory illness, including:
» Washing hands often for at least 20 seconds with soap and water
» Avoiding close contact with people who are sick
» Avoid touching one’s eyes, nose and mouth
» Staying home when sick
» Covering a cough or sneeze with a tissue and throwing it away
» Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that are frequently touched
The World Health Organization characterized COVID-19 a pandemic, the first time a coronavirus has caused a pandemic, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Still, information collected Wednesday from the Centers for Disease Control website said the risk of being exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 is believed to be low.
And for those who develop the virus, the CDC said severity ranges from very mild to severe or even death.
“While information so far suggests that most COVID-19 illness is mild, a report external icon out of China suggests serious illness occurs in 16 percent of cases,” the CDC website said.
Some populations seem to be at a higher risk of developing serious COVID-19, according to the CDC. Those with underlying health conditions, like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, and older people, all are included in that range.
Visit cdc.gov, who.int or ncdhhs.gov for more information on COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.