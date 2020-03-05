NEWTON — A McDowell County man is behind bars 16 months after he was arrested on drug charges.
Cody Randolph Bryant, 34, of Old Fort, was given an active prison sentence of six to eight years following his conviction for trafficking methamphetamine by possession during Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday.
George C. Bell, Superior Court judge from Mecklenburg County, imposed the mandatory prison term as required by statute for Bryant after he pleaded guilty to the offense.
In addition, the defendant was assessed a mandatory fine of $50,000. He will spend his prison sentence in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.
The offense took place on Nov. 26, 2018, at a hotel in Hickory. Officers from Hickory Police Department were making an arrest of a woman who asked them to go to a room and notify her boyfriend of the situation.
When officers approached that room, the door was ajar, and they saw the defendant in the room with a white powdery substance beside him.
Bryant admitted to crushing pills and mixing them with heroin. He also told officers that he had controlled substances on him. A consent to search the defendant and the room turned up multiple bags of methamphetamine along with some marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Bryant told officers that he and some friends had been to Atlanta to pick up the methamphetamine prior to his arrest.
An analysis of the crystal substance in the bags submitted to the North Carolina State Crime Lab confirmed that it was methamphetamine.
Hickory Police Department investigated the case. Assistant District Attorney Jessica Phillips prosecuted the case for the state.
