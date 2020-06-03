Rumors have floated around town for a while, but Morganton finally is getting an Ollie’s.
Work has begun on the store building at 913 W. Union St. in the Mimosa Hills Shopping Center, which formerly housed multiple grocery stores, most notably Lowe’s Foods. Temporary signage has gone up on the façade of the building indicating that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is coming soon.
Frank Buck Inc. of Morganton is doing the renovation and workers were onsite Wednesday.
“We’re bringing it up to modern specs,” said Frank Buck, who estimated the renovation will take around three months. “We’re taking walls out and we’re making more retail space than what was originally here. We’re just making it a modern retail facility.”
The building has sat vacant for several years now. But after Buck and his crew get the building ready, it will become home to the well-known discount store. Ollie’s describes itself as one of the United States’ largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. The chain currently has 363 stores that sell merchandise of nearly any kind.
Store departments include housewares and home textiles; food; flooring; books and stationery; toys; home improvement and hardware; electronics; clothing and luggage; lawn, garden and patio; healthy and beauty supplies; sporting goods; pet supplies; automotive; holiday items; and “other stuff.”
The product buyers at Ollie’s look for closeouts, overstocks, package changes, manufacturer-refurbished goods and irregulars of brand-name merchandise to sell for up to 70 percent off.
“Much of the merchandise comes direct from the finest manufacturers in the country and abroad,” the Oillie’s website says. “For example, if a manufacturer makes too much of an item, or changes their packaging, Ollie’s will buy the overstocked or old packaged items. So, you will always find famous brand name products at Ollie’s, but a lot of them could be last year’s colors, patterns or packaging that traditional retailers won’t sell.
“Ollie’s has also liquidated major retail centers, working very closely with financial institutions. When companies liquidate, the banks will often dispose of remaining inventories and turn them into cash. Ollie’s brings the goods back to our stores and passes the savings to you, the customer.”
The closest existing Ollie’s stores are in Hickory, Forest City, Gastonia, Mooresville and Johnson City, Tenn.
Ollie’s will be located beside Kimbrell’s Furniture. Other businesses inside the Mimosa Hills Shopping Center include Dollar General, Flex Gym, PreLoved New and Recycled Fashions and Jackson Hewitt Tax Service.
The temporary signage encourages those who are interested in working there to apply online at ollies.us. For more information about Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, visit that website, as well.
