Burke County’s number of positive cases of COVID-19 grew by another five cases as of Wednesday.
The county health department reported the county had 34 positive cases Wednesday. The cases are from both community spread and travel-related, according to the county. The county has previously reported two deaths related to the virus.
Of those 34, 19 are at Grace Heights Health & Rehabilitation and one at Autumn Care of Drexel, said Lisa Moore, public information officer for Burke County.
All positive cases are isolated and public health staff continues to investigate the cases and will be locating those close contacts to help contain the spread of the infection, according to the county.
During a briefing on Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper and other state officials set out new rules for congregate settings with outbreaks. There are currently 21 congregate living facilities across the state with an outbreak of COVID-19, he said. Of those, 18 are in long-term care facilities, he said. There are 14 people who have tested positive in the prison system, according to state officials.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said going forward, staff at nursing homes will have to wear masks when interacting with patients, communal areas in facilities will be closed and facilities will have to restrict all non-essential personnel. In addition, all residents and staff will be required to be screened every day for symptoms.
But the biggest requirement change appears to be in the way long-term care facilities will prevent or respond to a potential outbreak of the virus. The state will require that any residents with the virus will have to be grouped in a separate area of the facility and be cared for by a separate group of staff. That is to prevent interactions with residents or staff who do not have the virus, Cohen said.
Rebecca McLeod, Burke County Health Department directer, said quarantining patients who test positive and other requirements has already been going on at Grace Heights.
Cohen said workers at long-term care facilities will have to wear medical-grade masks but not necessarily N95 masks.
NCDHHS on Wednesday reported 53 deaths and 3,426 positive cases from COVID-19 across 90 counties. The state also reported 386 people are hospitalized due to the virus.
Iredell County reported 57 positive cases and its first death on Wednesday.
Catawba County reported Wednesday a total of 28 cases and one death of COVID-19.
Cooper implored people to stay at home, saying the more you stay at home, the more lives are saved.
It has been the same message from Burke County officials.
On Tuesday, Burke County EMS made a post on its Facebook page, asking people to stay at home if at all possible.
The post said the virus is in the county and spreading. It is asking people that if they are outside to keep their distance, wear a face covering and limit exposure, wash their hands, wipe down products brought into the home with disinfectant and consider anyone infectious. WASH HANDS, wipe down products brought home with an approved disinfectant, the post said.
“For those that are saying this is just the flu or some kind of conspiracy, you are wrong,” the post said. “The virus is real. Our crews have transported multiple patients that have tested positive and will transport more. These people are sick, very sick and not all elderly or frail. We are taking every precaution we can to keep our employees safe and prevent the spread. We ask you to do the same.”
To see the latest briefing from the county, visit its You Tube channel at https://youtu.be/_MrU_tobYPE. For correct information, county officials are asking people to visit www.burkenc.org/COVID- 19 or www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
Residents who experience an emergency should continue to call 9-1-1.
All callers, should be prepared to answer basic medical screening questions regardless of the nature of the call for the safety of first responders.
For those who want to report violations of the governor’s Stay-at-Home order or restrictions on mass gatherings, should not call the EOC or 9-1-1 but contact the communications center administrative line at 828-437-1911.
A public information line is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to answer questions related to COVID-19 at 828-764-9388. After hours, general questions can be directed to NC Public Information line at 1-866-462-3821
