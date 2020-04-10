Burke County reported another death associated with COVID-19 and additional positive cases of the virus on Friday.
Public Health said it was notified Friday of the resident’s death associated with COVID-19, but that the virus was not their primary cause of death. The county resident was in her 80s and had been hospitalized. She later died on Thursday, April 9, from underlying medical conditions, according to information from the county.
Health officials said the death, unfortunately, serves as a real reminder of the dangerousness of the virus and the potential risk for those most vulnerable within the community.
“We want to extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “We continue to urge residents to take extra precautions to protect the most vulnerable residents at risk like our elderly and those with underlying health conditions,” she said.
The Burke County Health Department reported 56 positive cases of COVID-19 late Friday afternoon. Of the 56 positive cases, 27 are residents and 12 are workers at Grace Heights Health & Rehabilitation, said Rebecca McLeod, director of the county health department. One of the positive cases also was previously reported to be at Autumn Care of Drexel.
As of Friday afternoon, no positive cases had been reported at Foothills Correctional Institute in Morganton, according to county health officials and North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
All of the positive cases in Burke County are isolated and Public Health staff continues to investigate the cases and will be locating those who had close contact to help contain the spread of the infection, according to the county.
Burke County officials are reminding folks that while Easter is a time to spend with church members, family and friends, this Easter will look different. It is imperative that church goers not congregate together and should listen to Easter services live-streamed or on YouTube, etc and eat together as a family, according to county information.
People should not have any Easter egg hunts except with family in their own yard (less than 10 people) and not a neighborhood or community egg hunt, according to county officials.
County health officials said it is crucial that everyone remember to abide by Gov. Roy Cooper’s Stay-At-Home order, practice social distancing if you have to be out in public, wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, but if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. People should also avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with those who are sick, stay home when you are sick, cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
“Again, we express our heartfelt sympathies to all those dealing with this loss and express encouragement to all those battling this infection and the caregivers by their side,” McLeod said.
Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Catawba County on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of residents who have tested positive to 32, according to information from Catawba County Public Health.
Caldwell County reported 17 positive cases of the virus on Friday. Caldwell has not reported any deaths associated with COVID-19, according to information from the county.
Iredell County reported 63 positive cases of the virus as of Friday. It has reported one death previously associated with COVID-19, according to the Statesville Record & Landmark.
Buncombe County Public Health reported its second death associated with COVID-19 and that the county has 37-lab confirmed cases as of Friday. The death was a U.S. military veteran in his 80s, public health reported.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported on Friday there have been 74 deaths and 3,908 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 423 people have been hospitalized due to the virus throughout the state.
A public information line for Burke County residents has been opened from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those with questions can call 828-764-9388.
During the Easter holiday and on weekends for COVID-19 general questions, residents can contact the NC Public Information Line at 1-866-462-3821.
