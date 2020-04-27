Many local businesses and organizations are stepping up to provide for those who maybe in need of food for their families during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Outreach Center is one of those organizations that is making a difference for local families, as its monthly food distribution returns today.
The distribution will take place from 1-7 p.m. in TOC’s parking lot located at 510 E. Fleming Drive in Morganton.
As with the March food drive, the distribution will be drive-thru only, as staff and volunteers will be cleaning the tables after each use. Drivers will be directed to pull up to the table and load box(es) into their cars. Two families are allowed per car, and people are instructed to stay in their cars while waiting to pick up food.
Recipients will need to bring their driver’s license or a photo ID, and if it is their first time receiving food, they will need to pre-register by calling 828-439-8300 or visiting www.theoutreachcenter.org/food-registration.
No smoking is allowed in the parking lot.
“We are in awe of all that has transpired this past month that has allowed us to be ready to give food to those in need on Tuesday,” Director of Community Relations Bianca Moses said. “It is different from all the other Tuesdays and yet the same. We’ve had to change the way we do things but the one thing that will never change is our desire to help those who are facing challenges.”
At its last drive, TOC fed 1,000 families on a day in which the weather forecast called for rain throughout the day. However, the rain held off for all but the last 15 minutes of the drive, as volunteers from the North Carolina Army National Guard and teachers from North Liberty School joined the TOC staff, led by Executive Director/CEO Holly Johnson and Moses.
Johnson said last month’s drive, the first since the pandemic started, forced her team to do a lot of planning alongside other community members.
“We were struggling about how to do (March’s drive), because clients usually line up inside (of the building),” she said. “It’s really been wonderful to see all the community come together to help do this.”
Johnson said she witnessed multiple people crying at the March drive – some from joy and relief, others from embarrassment or shame, as some people told her they had never had to ask for help securing food before that day.
“We appreciate the wonderful donors and all of our community partners that are helping us to help our neighbors during this challenging time,” Moses said. “Our staff and volunteers have been amazing. We are so incredibly thankful.”
The Outreach Center is a community-based, nonprofit relief organization serving Burke and its surrounding counties in Western North Carolina through its hunger relief, job training, education and arts programs. TOC is a proud partner of Burke County United Way.
