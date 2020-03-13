“Let me guess, y’all are out of hand sanitizer?”
“Oh yeah, we’ve been out of that.”
“That’s crazy!”
A short exchange between a customer and a cashier at the Dollar General on North Green Street in Morganton said quite a bit about the way folks are feeling toward the current pandemic of the COVID-19 coronavirus, along with the “panic purchases” that have followed.
Hand sanitizer wasn’t the only thing missing at the store on Friday afternoon. The toilet paper aisle was bare, too.
At Morganton’s Ingles Markets grocery store, the situation was much the same. The store’s toilet paper supply on the aisle and on endcaps was picked nearly clean, with the store brand about all that was left.
“To support all customers, we will be limiting the number of sanitizing and paper products to a limit (of) two per order,” a sign posted with the toilet paper and paper towels read.
“I think it’s half hype, half safety,” a customer said.
The Washington Post reported Friday that the “run on toilet paper has struck many people as peculiar, given that the need for the product is not expected to grow as millions of Americans adjust to working from home, closed schools, cancelled events and the other abrupt interruptions to daily life caused by the pandemic.”
The report added that “stockpiling is not an uncommon reaction provoked by fear, social scientists say. Fear of running out. Fear of the unknown and what's to come.”
Keith Flynn, the store manager at Ingles, compared the situation to a “snowstorm with no end.”
Some sparseness in the grocer’s bread aisle and milk coolers — the places to which southerners famously flock when snow is in the weather forecast — reflected that, along with some vacant shelves in the bottled water area.
“You don’t know how long it’s going to go,” Flynn said. “I don’t think it’ll slow down or change until (customers) feel secure.”
Flynn said the store hasn’t adjusted the number of product shipments it is receiving yet, but Ingles is trying to keep up with ordering the items it needs to stay stocked to keep customers satisfied.
“There’s a few of them who are scared, but most of them are just doing it because everybody else is,” Flynn said. “They’re just doing the same thing. Sometimes, it’s fun for them to get out and do that. The majority of people I’ve talked to don’t think it’s a problem.”
Paper products, sanitizing wipes, Lysol, Clorox, canned meats, canned vegetables are some of the store’s top sellers in recent days.
“Anything that they can stay in and not have to worry about keeping for a long time,” Flynn said.
The Washington Post report added that “the lack of toilet paper is expected to be brief, according to interviews with retailers and manufacturers. The sudden surge in demand is expected to subside and the supply will continue to grow as companies keep making toilet paper. About 90 percent of the toilet paper sold in the U.S. is made (in America), too, according to industry data.”
"We continue to manufacture and ship Charmin to our retailers," a Procter & Gamble spokesman said in a statement, adding that they've noticed the sale spike and were working to fix availability problems.
