The Pisgah National Forest is closing some of its features until Aug. 13.
Forest order number 08-11-07-20-071 prohibits being on certain roads and trails, entering or using a developed recreation site, or camping on the Pisgah National Forest until Aug 13, or until rescinded. It went into effect Monday.
Visit https://bit.ly/2RCmzwa for a list of all the sites closed under the order.
The call came in response to COVID-19, as the U.S. Forest Service looks to bring its policies in line with social distancing guidelines.
Other recreation opportunities on the Nantahala, Uwharrie and Croatan National Forests in North Carolina remain available to the public, according to the release. To protect public health and safety all visitors to the forest are encouraged to:
» Avoid visiting the forest if they are sick and/or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
» Follow CDC guidance on personal hygiene and social distancing before and during their visit to the forest.
» Take their trash with them when they leave. Trash overflowing the receptacles becomes litter and can be harmful to wildlife and attract predators.
» Make arrangements to use the restroom before or after their visit to the forest. Unmanaged waste creates a health hazard for our employees and for other visitors.
» If an area is crowded, search for a less occupied location. They also should consider avoiding the forest during high-use periods.
The USDA Forest Service continues to assess and temporarily suspend access to recreation areas that attract large crowds and cannot meet social distancing guidelines.
Visitors to national forests are urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
