For high school seniors who want to serve their country, the chance to attend one of the United States’ military academies is a great honor.
Upcoming Patton High graduate Dorian Gregory had his pick between two.
He was nominated by former N.C. Rep. Mark Meadows, now the White House Chief of House, for the U.S. Air Force, Naval and Military academies and by N.C. Sen. Thom Tillis for the Naval Academy, receiving appointments for both the Air Force and Navy.
Ultimately, Gregory opted to continue his family tradition of serving in the Navy and to pursue his preferred major of aerospace engineering in Annapolis, Maryland.
“I’ve wanted to serve in the military since I was 11 years old,” Gregory said. “My grandfather served in the Navy in World War II and Korea on the USS Halsey Powell. So, the Navy has really been a strong part of my family history. But it also came down to the academics and the career and major opportunities I could have by going to specific academies.
“I deeply looked at both academies. When I got accepted to both, I was teeter-tottering between them. I chose the Naval Academy because not only will I be able to serve in the Navy, but I’ll also have an opportunity to major in aerospace engineering, which is one of their top fields. With aerospace engineering, I will hopefully be able to become a naval aviator, which is what I want to do.”
Gregory’s path to the Naval Academy began when he submitted an application to its summer program in January 2019 and was accepted. The USNA found Gregory to be a qualified candidate for admission and gave him a candidate number after he attended the summer program. That gave him access to a full application, which he submitted at the end of August.
After being interviewed by an admissions board and in between receiving nominations from Tillis and Meadows, Gregory received a letter of assurance, essentially guaranteeing him admission to an academy so long as he completed the rest of his nomination and application process. Gregory said only about 5 percent of applicants receive LOAs, which go to candidates deemed extremely competitive for admission. He then completed his medical and physical tests.
Gregory said the USNA’s Induction Day is supposed to take place on June 25. With the country in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing has officially been announced on any changes or delays to that timetable or the family interaction aspects of the swearing-in process.
Still, the assurance of attending the Naval Academy is a nice comfort after the confusing and sudden end to Gregory’s high school career, which officially will come to a close with a walkthrough graduation at PHS later this month.
“The senior year was really sad when it comes to not being able to see my friends for the last few months of school,” Gregory said. “But I think that God has a plan. But honestly, me knowing that I’ll be able to attend the academy and that I have a guarantee that I’m going at some point really does ease my mind when it comes to having something afterward. This isn’t long term, it’s just temporary.”
The coronavirus also cut short Gregory’s final season on the tennis court with the Panthers. He also participated in swimming and cross country at Patton. He’s hoping to continue his athletic career at Navy in a completely different kind of sport.
“I’m going to try out for the Navy rowing team,” Gregory said. “Every Midshipman has to be a varsity, (intramural, or club) athlete — that’s a requirement. I’ve been really looking into the athletics program when it comes to the different activities you can do. I believe the varsity men’s heavyweight crew would be a good fit.”
At PHS, Gregory was a member of the National Honor Society, the Key Club and Mu Alpha Theta, and he was the president and founder of a mentorship group called Panther Pals, which uses upperclassmen to mentor freshmen and transfers to ease their transition to Patton. Outside of school, he is the senior co-chairman of the Burke Youth Organized Philanthropists.
Gregory said he wanted to thank his parents, Rob and Michelle, and the rest of his family for their support and enthusiasm about his choice to attend the U.S. Naval Academy and serve in the Navy.
“My parents and other family members have been extremely supportive of my decision to join the military,” Gregory said. “Their reactions when I told them I was applying to the Naval Academy and the academies in general were that of joy. They were extremely supportive that I wanted to do that, and they’ve always been supportive of all my endeavors.
“I’m very thankful for that.”
