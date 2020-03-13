Spike, an 11-month-old male, black and tan coonhound mix, is a sweetheart looking for a family to love him. Spike does great with children and other dogs, but does need a home without cats. He is reportedly house and crate trained, and has basic obedience manners already. Spike is very playful, and would love an active family to give him the exercise he needs.
Bruno, an 11-month-old male hound mix, is a very sweet boy looking for his forever home. Bruno does not like the shelter, so he sometimes barks when people come to visit him in his kennel, but once he’s out he is just a lovebug. Bruno does well with smaller dogs, but he does need a home without cats. He is reportedly house and crate trained, and has basic obedience manners already. Bruno is playful and would love an active home to walk or hike with him.
Lexus, a 1-year-old female DSH calico, is the most loving cat ever. She is happy anytime people are nearby, and is extremely relaxed in all situations. Lexus was a part of our “Yoga with Cats,” and loved being around all the people and cats in the room. She loves to lie in window sills and watch the world go by. Come by and meet this beautiful girl today.
Burke County Animal Services is located at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton. Contact them at 828-438-5465 and view more animals up for adoption at www.burkenc.org/2444/Animal-Services.
