Kanga
Hey Guys! My name is Kanga and I am a big, goofy, Saint Bernard mix looking for a family who is willing to work with me on some training. I am a giant puppy who just needs a little guidance. I LOVE all people big and sm...all (although I may accidentally knock over a small kid, I don't mean to). I would like to be the only furry member of a family. I just don't quite trust other furry things yet. Someone please come foster or adopt me. I get lonely here in the shelter and could sure use somewhere to run and play!
Gage
Greetings! My name is Gage and I am the longest resident here at the Animal Services Center. I spent a little time in a foster home and did great! I learned to make friends with other dogs and even some cats. I would love for a family to come and meet with me and hopefully take me home forever. Even if it just temporary, I would love to be out of the shelter. I do suffer from some separation anxiety, but I am working very hard on this. The nice ladies here at the shelter have some helpful hints and tricks to help manage this for me, but I could use your help also!
Bear
Nice to meet everyone! My name is Bear and I was surrendered from my home at 12 years old after living there since I was 8 weeks old. I am having a very hard time adjusting and undersatnding the shelter environment. I would do best in a home with no other animals and older children. (I can be a little grumpy at times). I am in great shape for my age and still have a lot of spunk. I would love to accompany someone on walks during the day and couch snuggles in the evening. I would love if someone could open their home to me, even if it is just for a short period until I can find my forever home.
Burke County Animal Services is located at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton. Contact them at 828-438-5465 and view more animals up for adoption at www.burkenc.org/2444/Animal-Services.
