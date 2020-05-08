Moonie - 1- year-old, Male, DSH, black – Moonie is so super sweet and is ready to find his forever home! He is very loving and outgoing once settled in. He gets along well with other cats. Moonie spent some time in a foster home, and is litterbox trained and ready to live in a house forever!
Cammie - 8-month-old, Female, DSH, calico – Cammie is an extremely friendly and outgoing girl! She is very talkative, and loves to communicate with little chirps to her humans. Cammie is litterbox trained and would love to be an indoor cat. She seems to do fine with other cats and would probably acclimate to dogs quickly.
Buttercup - 1-year-old, Female, DSH, dilute calico – Buttercup loves attention and is very affectionate to everyone she meets. She is litterbox trained and ready to meet her new forever family soon!
Burke County Animal Services is located at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton. Contact them at 828-438-5465 and view more animals up for adoption at www.burkenc.org/2444/Animal-Services.
