Moonie - A 1-2-year-old male, black DSH is incredibly hard to photograph, because once he sees people, he's all about head rubs and purring! Moonie is shy here in the shelter, but around people is very loving and more outgoing. He would make a perfect addition to any home.
Sunnie is a sweet, 1-2-year-old female, DSH, yellow tabby who is an adventurous, loving, gorgeous girl! She loves to rub and do flips all over her house when people are around. She would make a great and loving addition to any home.
Kanga is a sweet and loving big boy who just wants a family to call his very own! Kanga loves all people and is a social butterfly. He is a bit of an oversized puppy, so he need a family who is willing to work with him on basic obedience and manners... in return, he promises to be the best friend you've ever had! Kanga prefers to have his family all to himself, so he is looking for a family with no other pets to live his best life.
Burke County Animal Services is located at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton. Contact them at 828-438-5465 and view more animals up for adoption at www.burkenc.org/2444/Animal-Services.
