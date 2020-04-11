How is sweet Citrine still searching for his forever home? This little guy is a bundle of love and playful energy. He gets along with other cats, and loves all people. He is under 6 months old. Citrine is up to date on all vaccines and has been neutered. Call us if you are looking for a fun new addition to the family!
Kanga is a sweet and loving big boy who just wants a family to call his very own! Kanga loves all people and is a social butterfly. He is a bit of an oversized puppy, so he need a family who is willing to work with him on basic obedience and manners ... in return, he promises to be the best friend you've ever had! Kanga prefers to have his family all to himself, so he is looking for a family with no other pets to live his best life.
Meet Bear! Bear is a senior canine who has found himself looking for a new place to call his own. Bear has an amazing foster family. Overall, they have told us he is the perfect pup. Bear is house trained and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting this special guy, please call us to set up a meet-and-greet!
Burke County Animal Services is located at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton. Contact them at 828-438-5465 and view more animals up for adoption at www.burkenc.org/2444/Animal-Services.
