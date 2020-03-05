Lark, a 1-year-old female DSH gray tabby, is the sweetest little girl you’ll ever meet. She is always the first to be up and ready to greet people when they enter the cat room, and she would love to be someone’s lap kitty. Lark gets along well with other animals and loves all people, small and big.
Admiral, an 11-month-old male boxer/Lab/hound mix, has been in a foster home for about a week, and his foster family has nothing but great things to say about him. He is said to be cat-, kid-, and dog-friendly. He loves everyone he’s ever met. Admiral loves to be outside playing fetch, but his foster family says he does well in a crate at night as well. Call us if you are interested in meeting this sweetie.
Gage, a 5-year-old male boxer/APBT mix, is the most friendly boy who loves all people, especially kids. Gage would like a home where he is the only pet in the house so he doesn’t have to share the attention. He does fine walking on leash around other dogs but prefers to keep his distance. If you are looking for a single pet in your home, please come by to meet Gage.
Burke County Animal Services is located at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton. Contact them at 828-438-5465 and view more animals up for adoption at www.burkenc.org/2444/Animal-Services.
