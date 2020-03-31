Morganton’s Edward Phifer III on Tuesday announced his candidacy as a Democrat for the North Carolina Senate District 46 seat in this fall’s general election.
Incumbent Republican Warren Daniel was slated to face Democrat challenger Michael Barrick before Barrick recently announced his withdrawal from the race, leaving the Democrat ballot slot open.
According to a press release, Phifer seeks to represent the values, needs and goals of the people of N.C. District 46, which is comprised of Burke, Avery and Caldwell counties, in the tradition of generations of his family who have lived in Burke County and served their community, state and country, guided by the goals of improving the health, education and job opportunities for their fellow citizens.
Phifer attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, served two years in the U.S. Navy and graduated from Appalachian State University before beginning his business career. He is married to Rebecca Phifer, a graduate of Ohio State University and the UNC Chapel Hill School of Law who practiced law in various public and private positions before retiring as a state magistrate in Burke. They share a son, Justin McLear.
Following graduation, Phifer joined Hardwoods of Morganton, a lumber brokerage firm, for 14 years before accepting a position at Henredon Furniture Company for 10 years and attending Wake Forest University School of Business during the last couple years of that span. He then joined John Jokinen, Joseph Manderson and others to form E.J. Victor Furniture Company and worked hard to keep jobs in western N.C. during the flight of manufacturing businesses to Asia.
He remains on the E.J. Victor Board of Directors following his retirement several years ago and started Phifer Lumber Company to remain active in business and community affairs. During his years in business, Phifer represented the people of Burke County in many capacities by serving on the Burke County Board of Commissioners for four years, serving on many boards such as Grace Hospital’s trustees and foundation boards, Western Piedmont Foundation Board, his church’s board of deacons and the N.C. Area Board of Mental Health. He actively contributed as a member and supporter of many other community endeavors.
Phifer strongly supports N.C. family values of striving for high-quality health care by expanding Medicaid, providing high-quality public education by increasing funding and policies to support good teachers and facilities for students, and expanding high-quality employment opportunities for all N.C. citizens.
Regarding issues of public safety, Phifer is a gun-owner and recreational hunter and supports Second Amendment rights and believes that the safety of the public and law enforcement officers requires responsible and enforceable gun laws.
Phifer's family instilled in him by example the value of public service, and this legacy goes as far back as his fourth great-grandfather Waightstill Avery, a colonel in the American Revolutionary War and first attorney general of N.C. Avery was the namesake of Avery County when it was established in 1911.
For more information, contact Marley Honea, campaign manager, at electedwardphifer4ncsenate@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.