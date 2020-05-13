Drexel High School Senior Class Trip -- May, 1962. Drexel High School seniors visited New York City and Washington, D. C. for their senior class trip. They are pictured here in front of the United States Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Principal, Harry L. Hallyburton is in a white shirt and tie in the middle of the second row. To his left are chaperone, Mrs. Lillie McNeely, and Assistant Principal, Clyde Shuping. Names of students are available but not printed due to lack of space. This image was submitted by James M. Gordon to Picture Burke, a digital photograph preservation project of the Burke County Public Library.
