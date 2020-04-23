Burke County has signed agreements with the state and a local hotel to house particular groups of people affected by COVID-19, if needed.
One of the agreements is between the county and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction for some buildings at the North Carolina School for the Deaf in Morganton to be used up to 60 days to house first responders, emergency services, health care workers and others on the front line of the pandemic.
The emergency and health workers could stay in the provided buildings if they feel that going home could expose family members to the virus, say county officials.
The other agreement is between Burke County and Signa Hospitality Group, which owns and operates the Comfort Inn & Suites, located at 1273 Burkemont Ave, Morganton.
The agreement would allow people with COVID-19 who can’t isolate in their home to isolate themselves in a hotel room. The agreement says the hotel would be paid $75.10 each night, as well as sales and occupancy tax. Money from FEMA would be used to pay for the rooms, according to county health officials.
Burke County Health Department Director Rebecca McLeod said the hotel rooms would be for emergency non-congregate sheltering if the county has to isolate at-risk populations.
The hotel rooms would be for:
» People who test positive but don’t require hospitalization or are leaving from the hospital with nowhere else to go.
» People who have been exposed to the virus who need isolation in quarantine but not hospitalization.
» People who are symptomatic or awaiting results or who do not need a test according to NCDHHS guidance.
» People who are asymptomatic but at high risk such as those 65 or older or who have underlying health conditions or who are at-risk in their current living situation such as those due to domestic violence or sexual assault or those who can’t maintain social distancing measures.
The people would be housed on one floor of the hotel, and more, if needed, the agreement says.
An individual would be registered as “Burke County Public Health,” providing no other personal information on the registration form, according to the agreement. Rooms would not be cleaned or entered during occupancy without the permission of Burke County Public Health, it says.
The hotel would provide clean linens, delivered by hotel staff in a linen bag and left at the occupant’s room door every third day. The person staying in the room would put their soiled linen in the linen bag and leave it outside their room door the day after the clean linen is delivered, the agreement says.
The county would monitor the person by phone of in person and each county occupant would have to agree in writing not to leave the hotel or go into other areas of the hotel without prior approval of the hotel. If the occupant doesn’t abide by those rules they could be removed, the agreement says.
