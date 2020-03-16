GLEN ALPINE — After a controversial decision at its Feb. 4 and March 3 meetings, the Glen Alpine Board of Aldermen will be bringing two topics back to the discussion table.
At its February meeting, the board voted to freeze a fifth position at the town’s police department. The decision came at a meeting Alderman and Glen Alpine Police Chief Rodney Cox missed due to illness.
When the time came for the board’s March meeting, a controversial 3-2 vote saw the board vote against 24/7 police coverage. Aldermen Tim Suttles, Tommy Helms and Gary Meise all voted against 24/7 coverage. Council members Shelia Perkins and Cox voted for 24/7 police coverage.
The decision has left Cox confused as to what’s expected from his department. He told the newspaper he had already made his schedule for the month of March when the decision was made, a schedule which would see the town have 24/7 police coverage using the three full-time officers the department has and its reserve officers.
His fellow council members also told him to go ahead and fill the fourth position the town has open for a police officer.
“It’s real confusing,” Cox said. “They did away with the 24/7 coverage, but then they say hire a fourth officer. What sense does that make? … I don’t know what they’re wanting.”
He said he was planning to have a conversation with his captain and Mayor Bob Benfield to see how he should move forward with scheduling officers. Still, he wanted the town to have 24/7 coverage.
“I think that the town deserves that, the citizens want it,” Cox said. “It’s for the peace and tranquility of the town and the safety of the citizens. They pay the taxes for it, they deserve it.”
Cox said he didn’t want to see the town go back to the way things used to be.
“We’ve got a great police department and I hate to see it tore down and threw back to 10 or 15 years ago,” Cox said. “We’ve got to move forward with the town and do good things for people, not bad things.”
For Perkins, her support of 24/7 coverage stemmed from a personal experience dealing with the department.
She told the newspaper about a time when someone broke into her house while she was in it.
“It felt really good to be able to call the law and them respond in a quick manner,” Perkins said. “If we have to depend on the county, I mean, the county don’t have enough to cover the county.”
While Benfield couldn’t vote on the issue, he didn’t hesitate to make his thoughts on the issue known during the meeting.
“It’s a under throat cutting, no good decision, not doing 24/7,” Benfield said. “You people deserve more than that out of your tax money and it’s a crock of bull, and that’s where I stand and I don’t mind backing it up.”
Meise, one of the aldermen who voted against 24/7 coverage at the March 3 meeting, told The News Herald on March 6 that, because of how few officers the town employed and because of “insinuating circumstances” that might cause some reserve officers to not be able to work when they are scheduled, he didn’t think the town had full police coverage before the vote.
“I don’t think you can have 100 percent coverage all the time because insinuating (sic) circumstances happen all the time,” Meise said. “If somebody gets sick, and he can’t get reserve officers, you’ve got to be a little bit flexible. I mean, I don’t see how you really could say that you’ve got 100 percent coverage all the time. I mean, that’s just my point of view.”
Since the March 3 meeting, a flier has circulated through town asking citizens to come support the police department at the next meeting.
“Let’s make Aldermen Helms, Meise & Suttles see that OUR LIVES MATTER!!!!” the flier reads. “Glen Alpine Citizens DESERVE 24/7 Protection … THEIR SHIELD HAS OUR BACKS!”
A copy of the board’s agenda for its Tuesday night meeting suggests the board might reconsider.
Both reinstating 24/7 police coverage and unfreezing the fifth position at the department are up for discussion and decision for the 6 p.m. meeting at Glen Alpine Town Hall.
When The News Herald asked Helms about his thoughts on 24/7 coverage Sunday, he said he thought the board was working toward a solution, but didn’t want to comment further.
“I don’t want to discuss anything other than that, but I think we’re on our way to working everything out and get it back about the way it used to be,” Helms said. “I don’t want to make any comment about anything else, but we’re just working on it.”
A reporter reached out to Suttles, but did not receive a response by press time Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.