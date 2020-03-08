Police are looking for three suspects and a white van after a man was attacked while trying to help a disabled motorist on Interstate 40.
At around 7 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a man who said he was hit with a tire iron while trying to help an elderly woman on I-40, according to a Facebook post from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
The man said while he was trying to help the woman, two younger men came from around the vehicle, hit him with a tire iron and demanded he give them everything he had. The man was able to defend himself and leave the area to report the incident, the post said.
Police are searching for a white van with the first four characters on its license plate as "TAZ3." The woman the man stopped to help was white and looked to be in her late 70s, the post said. Both male suspects were described as white with tattoos. One of the male suspects didn't have any teeth and was wearing blue jeans, and the other was wearing a gray and white Nike hoodie, the post said.
Anyone with any information on the suspects is asked to contact authorities. The phone number for the Burke County Emergency Communications Center is 828-437-1911.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
