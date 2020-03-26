A Morganton woman who is awaiting coronavirus test results shared her experience with The News Herald on Wednesday.
The woman, who did not want to be named, said she first experienced symptoms Sunday, but didn’t think anything of it.
“(Monday) it was the pain in the back that felt like I just slept weird,” she said. “(Tuesday), it was just a little discomfort, but not enough to suspect. (Wednesday) it was still there, so I decided I should call, and it got a little bit worse as the day went on.”
She figured the pain would diminish throughout the day and be gone completely within a couple of days.
When she checked her temperature, it was normal, so she continued going to work at a retail store in Hickory, assuming it was just mild back pain from sleeping in a strange position.
But Tuesday, while she was at work, the pain started to worsen. She called her primary care physician in Caldwell County, who instructed her to get tested for COVID-19 at the medical offices at the old Lenoir Mall.
When she pulled up to the mall, she said she was ushered into a line of cars with patients waiting to be tested.
While she waited, one of the workers at the testing site administered the test. First, they did the flu test, then irrigated her sinuses for the COVID-19 test.
“The flu swab, that’s not bad,” she said. “It’s just sticking a q-tip up your nose, but the nasal irrigation thing? It’s kind of like when you’re in the pool and you breathe water, and she sticks the little syringe without a needle up your nose and has you lean forward.”
The doctor told her they would run the flu test first, and would only send off the COVID-19 test if the flu test came back negative. It could take up to 5-7 days to get results of the COVID-19 test.
Thursday morning, she received a phone call from the testing center that her flu test came back negative, and that her COVID-19 test was being sent to be tested. She was told to remain in quarantine for at least a week. Then, a medical professional is supposed to call her with the results of her COVID-19 test and to give her further instructions.
She said she’s quarantining at home and doing her best to keep from spreading the virus to others.
“If it happens, it happens,” she said. “Of course, everyone I interact with, I’ve already interacted with in the last few days.”
As health officials continue to encourage social distancing and self-quarantining, she had some advice for those still trying to avoid the wrath of coronavirus.
“Stay home,” she said. “If you have to go out, wash your hands and keep your distance.”
