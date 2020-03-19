A large scale power outage is affecting the northern part of Morganton on Thursday afternoon.
According to a post from the City of Morganton’s Facebook page at 2:44 p.m., city crews were working to learn what caused the outage and how to restore powers to affected customers.
By 2:51 p.m., crews determined that a power transmission line from Duke Energy that feeds a city power substation was out, according to the post. At 3:30 p.m., the city gave another update that said Duke Energy expects power would be restored to customers in about three hours.
The outage has affected many intersections downtown. Drivers should treat those intersections as four-way stops, according to North Carolina General Statute 20-158 (b)(6).
More information will be published as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.