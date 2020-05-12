As part of the International Baccalaureate (I.B.) curriculum, every year Morganton Day School students enjoy a learning unit about how the world works. MDS junior kindergarten students do this through studying different life cycles. This year, the life cycle unit of inquiry has been explored at home.
A play-based curriculum encourages young children to demonstrate their understanding of the life cycles of plants, chickens, butterflies, frogs, and humans. Through sensory play, yoga stories, growing plants from seeds, watching the metamorphosis of their own butterflies, and the retelling of classic stories like Eric Carle's "The Very Hungry Caterpillar", junior kindergarten students actively discover the ever-changing world around them.
"In a time full of much uncertainty, there is something reassuring about life continuing to happen around us. This unit is one of my favorites to teach,” says Erin Feduke, junior kindergarten teacher at MDS. “It's a playful and exciting approach to teaching a science-heavy concept to young learners. Parents really dove into this subject and have been wonderful to work with.
"They are being inventive and creative, and it's wonderful to see our students continue to learn so much, even when they can't physically be in the walls of our classroom," Feduke said. "We believe that experiential learning is best for young minds, and it's wonderful that they can continue this while they are safe at home."
Morganton Day School’s five-star pre-K program provides 3- to 5-year-olds literacy-rich activities in a safe and nurturing learning environment. Through developmentally appropriate lessons, students also engage with foreign language, art, and music. If you would like more information or a tour, please call 828-437-6782 or visit morgantondayschool.com.
