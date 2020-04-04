Maintaining social distancing practices is difficult working in a prison.
A Foothills Correctional Institute employee explained that the close contact is unavoidable most of the time, like when there are a couple dozen offenders working with prison employees to prepare meals in the kitchen.
But that’s not the reason the employee, who wished to remain anonymous, and their coworkers were concerned.
He said until Thursday, the prison was operating business as usual when it came to meal times.
“Unit after unit is coming to the chow hall eating at the same tables,” they said.
While some of the offenders wipe the tables down as people leave, that’s not always the most thorough cleaning, the employee said.
“It’s marginal at best,” they said.
Earlier in the week, the employee said the prison started staggering when offenders were brought to the chow hall to eat, and required them to start sitting two to a table, 6 feet apart from each other.
“Before this week, it was running as normal,” they said.
But Thursday, when the state reported that some inmates and prison staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, the policy changed again.
“That’s when they made the decision to, they’re only feeding a single unit a day in chow hall,” the employee said.
To further explain, they said each day, only one unit will use the chow hall. Other units will eat in their unit. The unit using the chow hall will switch each day.
“That separates it out fairly well, where we can kind of do a little heavier cleaning on the tables after supper and it should be okay,” the employee said.
That change remedied one of the biggest concerns the employee had. They said they understand there’s only so much that can be done to prevent the spread of the virus.
“You can’t help that there could be an officer that brings it in and you don’t know it,” the employee said. “There could be an inmate catch it and you don’t catch it and it starts spreading through the lot before you get the first signs of it. I understand that those things are things outside of our control, I don’t know what more they could do with those.”
But it was a different story when it came to the chow hall.
“With the feeding, I just felt like we’re really rolling the dice here,” they said. “We’re hoping that nobody has it, and that we can prevent it from spreading if somebody does have it. It just seemed like why are we taking the extra risk when we didn’t necessarily have to? We could have been doing what we’re doing now, feeding one unit (in the chow hall) a day, two weeks ago, and saved all this time and risk.”
The employee said the only extra precaution that could be taken at the prison would be to not feed any offenders in the chow hall, but it wasn’t clear if that would happen. If it did, the only other time offenders would be able to leave their unit would be to go outside.
“You have to play a delicate balance,” the employee said. “If you completely lock them down, human beings don’t do well with that. Even people that are staying at the house go outside, they get fresh air … if you were to completely lock them down in their cell, they would not get that opportunity, so we play a difficult balance of weighing basic human needs and what's in the best interest of prison security against health and safety. That’s just the nature of the beast, you can’t change that.”
That being said, most of the precautions the prison is taking didn’t go into effect until the last week or so.
“They’re caught in a hard place,” the employee said. “They don’t want to clamp down too hard on the inmates to the point that it causes disturbances within the prison unnecessarily, but at the same time … they could have done a better job articulating that this is for everyone’s safety and it’s just what it’s got to be.”
They said that while the inmates might not like the limitations put on them, they do have some access to a television and the news, and know about the impacts the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the world.
“They’re not stupid,” the employee said. “They talk to their family on the phone, they see the TV, they talk to us. They say ‘are they really somewhere that you can’t get toilet paper?’ Yeah, yeah really. That’s not just in Miami or New York, it’s here in local, small town America.”
The employee said they didn’t think it was Foothills Correctional Institute specifically, but the whole prison system that responded slowly. Employees have to be at the prison whether they think its safe or not.
“We realize we are in a position that we have to be there,” they said. “We’re not just essential, it’s mandatory. They’re not going to close the prison and they can’t let everybody out. We have to be there, there’s just no negotiation about that. We understand that, but it’s scary.”
The employee said they think the prisons waited so long to implement stricter operating procedures for COVID-19 because they wanted a better reason to do so.
“They didn’t want to have to tell the population this is what it’s going to be without a reason,” they said. “This gave them a good enough reason to do it, so they did.”
But sometimes, the employee said, you’ve got to have some guts.
“Sometimes you’ve got to make a call that may not be the most popular call, but it’s in everybody’s best interest and you just gotta say, ‘listen, I know this isn’t great, this isn’t ideal, this isn’t what any of us want because it’s going to make life a little harder, but this is what it’s going to need to be for the health and safety of all of us,’” the employee said.
(1) comment
Good thing it's not a very deadly disease. Nothing to panic over. Be the 97%!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.